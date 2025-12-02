National average gas price reaches $3 mark - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – Gas prices are dropping across the country, but in the aftermath of the Thanksgiving travel holiday, Idaho drivers may feel like they’ve been stuck with the leftovers.

According to AAA, the national average has reached the $3 mark for a gallon of regular for the first time since May 12, 2021. More than two dozen states are already below that mark, with more likely in the coming days and weeks. Monday’s average is seven cents less than a week ago, four cents less than a month ago, and five cents less than a year ago.

Idaho’s average price is $3.23 per gallon, which is four cents less than a week ago and 14 cents less than a month ago, but 18 cents higher than a year ago.

“If you’re looking for the ‘glass-half-full’ side of things, Utah, which supplies most of our gasoline, is already at $3.06 per gallon,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Our hope is to get quite a bit closer to $3 gasoline as winter sets in.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $60 per barrel. OPEC+ recently affirmed that current crude production levels will remain unchanged through at least the first quarter of 2026. If the market continues to predict a global oversupply of oil, prices could drop this winter, driving down gas prices in the process.

“Keep bundling trips as much as possible, including your holiday shopping,” Conde said. “Conserving fuel could help put an extra present under the tree.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Dec. 1:

Boise – $3.24

Coeur d’Alene – $3.09

Franklin – $3.10

Idaho Falls – $3.10

Lewiston – $3.13

Pocatello – $3.19

Rexburg – $3.13

Twin Falls – $3.23