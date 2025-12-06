New cafe and coffee spot opens up with The Pit Stop offering simple but delicious meals - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Although many people go to Rush’s Kitchen Supply for their cookware needs, there is now another reason: the new Pit Stop Cafe and Coffee, which offers simple but delicious meals.

The store in which The Pit Stop is located has been open for many decades. The new cafe was under construction since July and had a soft opening in early November.

A sign of what the Pit Stop has to offer to those who stop by Rush’s Kitchen Supply. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Gary Nitowski, sales manager for Rush’s Kitchen Supply, told EastIdahoNews.com that at first it was a trial run to get things going, but The Pit Stop is now open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Although the menu is not overly massive, The Pit Stop offers breakfast and lunch options, along with coffee or tea.

A chorizo burrito | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

The first thing I tried was its chorizo burrito, which contains tater tots, chorizo and a chipotle aioli. Although its size isn’t massive — more the size of what is typically made at home — it makes up for it in taste.

The tater tots are crispy, the chorizo has wonderful flavor, and the heat from the aioli, while a bit hidden, comes through at the end for a nice surprise.

Considering that all the burritos are priced at $7 each, with other options including bacon or a spinach feta burrito, it’s a worthwhile excursion to pick up one of these for those mornings when making breakfast isn’t possible.

The hot pastrami sandwich | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

The second item I tried was the hot pastrami sandwich, which was one of my favorites. Aside from pastrami, the sandwich has arugula in a Greek-inspired dressing, a horseradish sauce and Swiss cheese.

The dressing and sauce, while a bit intense on the palate, pair well with the pastrami and cheese. It’s not too spicy, thanks to the horseradish sauce, but it gets a little extra punch in the taste department.

Aside from this sandwich, The Pit Stop offers a hot Italian and a hot beef sandwich for $10, and a grilled cheese for $5.

A white chocolate breve | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

The last thing I tried there, though not on the menu, was a white chocolate breve, which has been my go-to for coffee. The coffee was fantastic, and Nitowski said the goal is to offer a coffee experience for coffee lovers to enjoy the flavor.

The new kids on the block, The Pit Stop, are an amazing addition for those looking to grab a bite on the way to the office or on a lunch break.

The new cafe is inside Rush’s Kitchen Supply at 325 Lindsay Boulevard.