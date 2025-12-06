New cafe and coffee spot opens up with The Pit Stop offering simple but delicious meals - East Idaho News

New cafe and coffee spot opens up with The Pit Stop offering simple but delicious mealsPublished at
IDAHO FALLS — Although many people go to Rush’s Kitchen Supply for their cookware needs, there is now another reason: the new Pit Stop Cafe and Coffee, which offers simple but delicious meals.
The store in which The Pit Stop is located has been open for many decades. The new cafe was under construction since July and had a soft opening in early November.
Gary Nitowski, sales manager for Rush’s Kitchen Supply, told EastIdahoNews.com that at first it was a trial run to get things going, but The Pit Stop is now open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Although the menu is not overly massive, The Pit Stop offers breakfast and lunch options, along with coffee or tea.
The first thing I tried was its chorizo burrito, which contains tater tots, chorizo and a chipotle aioli. Although its size isn’t massive — more the size of what is typically made at home — it makes up for it in taste.
The tater tots are crispy, the chorizo has wonderful flavor, and the heat from the aioli, while a bit hidden, comes through at the end for a nice surprise.
Considering that all the burritos are priced at $7 each, with other options including bacon or a spinach feta burrito, it’s a worthwhile excursion to pick up one of these for those mornings when making breakfast isn’t possible.
The second item I tried was the hot pastrami sandwich, which was one of my favorites. Aside from pastrami, the sandwich has arugula in a Greek-inspired dressing, a horseradish sauce and Swiss cheese.
The dressing and sauce, while a bit intense on the palate, pair well with the pastrami and cheese. It’s not too spicy, thanks to the horseradish sauce, but it gets a little extra punch in the taste department.
Aside from this sandwich, The Pit Stop offers a hot Italian and a hot beef sandwich for $10, and a grilled cheese for $5.
The last thing I tried there, though not on the menu, was a white chocolate breve, which has been my go-to for coffee. The coffee was fantastic, and Nitowski said the goal is to offer a coffee experience for coffee lovers to enjoy the flavor.
The new kids on the block, The Pit Stop, are an amazing addition for those looking to grab a bite on the way to the office or on a lunch break.
The new cafe is inside Rush’s Kitchen Supply at 325 Lindsay Boulevard.
This story is brought to you by Pony Express Car Wash, Idaho's premier express car wash destination, renowned for its commitment to exceptional service and quality. Voted the No. 1 car wash company in Idaho for three consecutive years, we pride ourselves on delivering an unparalleled experience for every vehicle and customer. Our state-of-the-art facility utilizes name-brand soaps and cutting-edge equipment to ensure your car receives the ultimate clean. Established in eastern Idaho in 2019, Pony Express is proud to be a locally owned and operated company that caters to the unique car washing needs of our Idaho Friends and neighbors. We invite you to experience the difference at Pony Express, where your satisfaction is our ultimate goal.