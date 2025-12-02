‘Roll for Kindness’: Pick Me Up owners turn dice into kind deeds - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local couple is using social media to help give back to the community that they love.

Zac and Amy Martin are the owners of Pick Me Up Drinks. Zac, who has a social media following of about 1.6 million people, shares video episodes on his social media called “Roll for Soda.” This is where he rolls Dungeons & Dragons dice to determine what different soda concoction he’s going to create that day. Zac said “Roll for Soda” has over 400 million views.

“It can be good. It can be bad. We basically took every option that we have at Pick Me Up, and then added a few more to make it a little bit more chaotic,” his wife Amy said about “Roll for Soda.” “The dice decide what he drinks that day.”

While Zac continues to do “Roll for Soda,” Amy had the idea for the couple to start “Roll for Kindness” — a series where they roll dice to determine what different acts of kindness they can do for the community. They then share videos of the acts of kindness online.

They started “Roll for Kindness” in November and have since been able to provide duffle bags to foster kids, help fill the pantry at Cloverdale Elementary School, angel trees and they donated food to The Haven and Idaho Falls Rescue Mission. All the money used for the acts of kindness they’ve done so far has all been donated funds from the community.

“One of the pillars of our company (Pick Me Up) is “Pick each other up.” It just felt natural to convert the views and engagement we have on ‘Roll for Soda’ into something that can help our community,” Amy stated.

Martin family. | Courtesy Martin family

From now until Christmas, they are working towards raising $25,000 to help pay school lunch balances at local schools.

“The thought of parent’s stressing about making sure their kids are fed and kids stressing about whether or not they are going to be able to get food — and I’m sure the school doesn’t turn them away — but that’s just always something that’s not sat well with me,” Zac mentioned.

If the goal is met, Zac, who clips his mic on his beard in all his videos, said he’ll shave his beard. He mentioned it hasn’t been clean shaven since 2016.

“I clip my mic on my beard for my other show so it’s just become part of it,” Zac said. “If we could raise $25,000 to pay off kids’ school lunch balances and elementary wish lists, if there’s any money left, then I’ll shave my beard on a live episode of ‘Roll for Soda.’”

Donations can be made on Zac’s website by clicking here or buying merchandise. For those who would like to donate to the school lunch payoff, Zac asks you please specify that in the donation.

“Even just watching it, sharing it and commenting, we put the money we generate from those videos right back into the pool for the next act,” he explained. “The goal for ‘Roll for Kindness’ is to have it turn into a full-blown on-going charity thing.”

Amy added, “Zac and I have always had a goal of philanthropy. While we aren’t able to pay $25,000 ourselves, it’s really cool that Zac has built a community that we can utilize in this way to be a force for good.”

The couple has been touched by the influence “Roll for Kindness” has had on other people, not only local but across the country.

“We got a message (on Sunday) from this couple in Rochester, New York, who were like, ‘Hey, we were inspired to do more kindness.’ So they’ve been doing meal kits every week and going and delivering them to homeless people in Rochester.”

Amy said it doesn’t have to be something big or cost a lot of money to make a difference. The couple encourages people to visit Zac’s website and view a free printable of acts of kindness ideas to do as a family. To get the “Roll for Acts of Kindness Sheet,” click here.

“‘Roll for Kindness’ came because Pick Me Up has that drive for doing good. Picking each other up is our whole deal. That’s the basis that Zac and I want to live by, is picking up those around us,” Amy said. “We’re excited that we’re able to contribute to our community in a helpful way.”