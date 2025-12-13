Soft, chewy, rich hot chocolate cookies - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Hot chocolate cookies are truly hot chocolate in cookie form as they use hot cocoa mix with chocolate chips, cocoa powder, and marshmallow bits. They’re soft, chewy, and full of rich chocolate flavor. Ingredients 1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup light brown sugar packed

1/3 cup salted butter softened (not melted)

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 egg yolk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 packet instant hot cocoa mix (about 2 tbsp)

2/3 cup chocolate chips divided

1/2 cup marshmallow bits Instructions Preheat oven to 325°F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda, and baking powder. Set aside. In a stand mixer, beat the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until smooth and creamy (about 2 minutes). Beat in the egg, egg yolk, and vanilla extract. Mix in the hot cocoa mix. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients. Mix until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips and marshmallow bits. Cover and refrigerate the dough for 15–20 minutes to firm up. Scoop 2 tablespoons of dough per cookie and place them 3 inches apart on the baking sheet. Bake for 12–14 minutes, or until the edges are set but the centers look slightly underbaked. Let cookies cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack.

