Stay safe this winter: Tips to avoid cold-weather injuries - East Idaho News

Q: How do I avoid common winter injuries?

A: To avoid common injuries during the winter, you have to understand what you are up against. Cold winter temperatures increase your risk of hypothermia and frostbite. Icy sidewalks and roads can often lead to slips and crashes, which often cause strains, sprains and broken bones. These types of injuries become common during the colder months.

Q: How can I prevent hypothermia and frostbite in the winter?

A: Hypothermia and frostbite can both be caused from prolonged exposure to cold temperatures, especially if you’re underdressed or spend too much time outside. Hypothermia occurs when your body’s temperature drops dangerously low, and frostbite is the freezing of body tissues, most commonly affecting fingers, toes, and exposed skin. The key to preventing both is proper preparation and layering your clothing. It’s crucial not to underdress, even if you’re just stepping outside briefly. Add extra layers just before heading outside, and make sure to wear a warm hat, as heat escapes through your head quickly—especially in children. Wearing warm gloves and waterproof boots helps protect your extremities, as your fingers, toes, and hands are at a higher risk for frostbite. Always keep extra blankets or coats in your car in case of an emergency.

Q: How can I avoid sprains, strains, and breaks during winter?

A: The risk of injuring yourself is higher when walking on icy surfaces or when you’re not careful. The best way to prevent these injuries is to wear weather-appropriate footwear. Avoid high heels or sandals and opt for flat shoes with good traction to help grip slippery surfaces. Always stay aware of your surroundings—watch for ice, snow, and other pedestrians or vehicles. Whether you’re walking or driving, take your time and slow down to reduce your risk of slipping or falling.

Dr. Cook is the ER Medical Director at IFCH and is passionate about emergency medicine and giving his patients prompt and quality care.