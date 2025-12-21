Sweet yet savory (and totally addictive!) candied peanuts - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Using just two ingredients, these sugar-coated candied peanuts are crunchy, sweet yet savory, totally addictive, and taste like a homemade version of Boston Baked Bean peanut candy. Ingredients 1 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

2 cups peanuts raw, skin on Instructions Preheat oven to 300. In a medium saucepan, combine sugar and water. Place over medium heat and stir until sugar dissolves. Add peanuts to sugar water. Continue to cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the peanuts are completely sugar-coated and no sugar syrup remains. This will take about 30 minutes. Pour the boiled peanuts out onto an ungreased cookie sheet and spread them out a bit. Bake for 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Allow the roasted peanuts to cool on the cookie sheet and then store in a sealed container.

