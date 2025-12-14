This candy-coated holiday popcorn crunch is quick and easy - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

This candy-coated Holiday Popcorn Crunch is quick and easy! Ingredients 2 full-size bags microwave popcorn, preferably no butter if possible, popped

3 cups mini pretzels

12-ounce bag Wilton white candy melts or color of your choice

Sprinkles in the color of your choice Instructions Pop popcorn in microwave according to package directions. Pour into a large bowl and add pretzels, stir to combine a bit. In microwave safe bowl, place candy melts. Microwave at 30 second intervals, stirring after each, until melted and smooth. Pour melted chocolate (candy melts) over popcorn and pretzels and quickly stir until well coated. Add sprinkles before the chocolate sets and stir again, sprinkling as you stir if needed to help evenly coat. Pour out onto waxed paper lined baking sheet and allow to harden. Break up into bite-sized pieces and store in an airtight container.

