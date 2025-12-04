Winter storm heading for east Idaho as holiday season ramps up - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — After weeks of waiting with farmers growing anxious and skiers and snowboarders getting restless, Old Man Winter is finally poised to make a move across East Idaho.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pocatello predicts a blast of snow, wind, and rapidly changing conditions for the region, beginning Thursday evening and continuing into the weekend. Winds are expected to pick up on Friday, worsening travel conditions.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in the Marsh Valley and Arbon Valley highlands, where a Winter Storm Warning takes effect at 5 p.m. on Thursday and remains in place through early Saturday morning.

The Marsh Valley and Arbon Valley highlands, as well as the high country southwest of Pocatello, often experience harsher winter weather due to their open terrain and exposure to strong winds.

Storms tend to intensify as they cross this corridor, leading to sudden drops in visibility and slick roads along Interstate 15 near Malad Summit, U.S. Highway 91 between McCammon and Downey, and rural routes serving Arbon and Rockland, according to the NWS.

Forecasters predict that snow will intensify on Thursday night and persist through Friday, with three to six inches expected in the valleys and 10 to 18 inches possible in the surrounding mountains.

Higher elevations above 8,000 feet could see even greater totals, with snowfall rates approaching an inch per hour.

Teton Valley

Travelers reported that light snow was already falling in Teton Valley on Thursday morning, with temperatures around 28 degrees. Snow is expected to increase through the afternoon, bringing 1 to 3 centimeters of accumulation. Highs will remain near 28 degrees on Thursday before dipping into the mid-20s overnight.

On Friday, the valley will stay cloudy with additional snow showers possible. Highs are forecasted to be near 35 degrees, with lows around 28 degrees.

A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for Teton Valley from 5 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Saturday. Forecasters expect 3 to 6 inches of snow in the lower elevations and 10 to 18 inches in the nearby mountains. Wind is expected to increase on Friday night, potentially worsening blowing and drifting snow.

Island Park

Island Park sits under a Winter Storm Watch beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday and continuing until early Saturday. Snow is expected to begin Thursday evening, with 1 to 3 inches likely at first and additional accumulation possible through Friday and Saturday as moisture and wind increase.

Temperatures will remain cold, with highs in the 20s and low 30s and overnight lows potentially falling below 20 degrees, especially in mountain passes and exposed areas. Blowing and drifting snow may develop as winds strengthen.

Travel impacts

With winter weather alerts posted for both Teton Valley and Island Park, along with the significant warning area in the Marsh Valley and Arbon Valley highlands, the National Weather Service advises travelers to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions.

Mountain passes and high-elevation roads could see poor visibility, icy surfaces and drifting snow.

Drivers are encouraged to postpone travel during severe conditions if possible. Those who must be on the road should have snow tires or chains, a full tank of gas and an emergency kit including food, water and a flashlight.

Road conditions can be checked at 511.idaho.gov.