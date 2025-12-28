Woman surprised at work with gift from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Angie and Josh never hesitate to help others, even when life becomes difficult for them.

Just recently, Josh rushed home after work to make a casserole for a family whose mother was suffering from kidney stones, while Angie, an experienced medical professional, brought home IV supplies and started two IVs to help the same family with dehydration.

Despite their busy schedules, both devote countless hours to local organizations. Josh has long been a key part of the Mustangs football program in east Idaho, and Angie manages the finances for the Eastern Idaho Chorale. Neither position comes with a paycheck – they volunteer simply because they love their community.

The week of Thanksgiving, Josh underwent shoulder replacement surgery, forcing him to leave his evening job while he recovers. And just weeks ago, the couple’s furnace failed after a series of repairs they’d been performing themselves. A leaking connector box and a malfunctioning pilot light have made the unit unsafe, forcing them to shut it off completely due to the fire risk.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to visit Angie and Josh with an early Christmas gift. Check out the surprise in the video player above!