Woman under investigation for injury to a child charged with video voyeurism in separate case - East Idaho News

LEMHI COUNTY — An investigation into an alleged injury of a child resulted in a local woman being charged with voyeurism after deputies found images of a naked underage girl on her device.

According to court documents, Rhiannon Ally Payton Paine was being investigated for another case, which has been sealed, over an allegation of felony injury to a child in Lemhi County.

Paine had been arrested when the victim had disclosed to a deputy that the woman had allegedly taken photos of her, either nude or partially clothed, on different occasions.

During a legal search of Paine’s phone, a deputy found numerous images of the victim naked or partly clothed.

The victim told deputies many were taken from outside windows. She didn’t realize she was being photographed from outside.

Court records say device protection software prevented law enforcement from getting all the images, and that Paine may have activated the software after her phone was seized.

The deputy reportedly found additional images and videos of the victim on Paine’s Apple iCloud account.

One of the videos described in the documents involved the victim holding a lighter while she is topless. The deputy reports that Paine’s voice can be heard, but never tells the victim that what she is doing is wrong or inappropriate.

Paine has been charged with one felony count of video voyeurism.

She is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Andrew Woolf for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 12.

If found guilty, Paine faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $50,000.

Though Paine has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.