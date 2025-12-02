You have to see this! Driver loses control during snowy conditions on interstate, miraculously doesn't crash - East Idaho News

YIKES! — A scary moment when a driver lost control on a snowy road in Colorado was recently caught on camera.

The incident happened in Silverthorne, Colorado, and the footage was shared on Instagram by @the_ski_doctor. The video, which was recorded Nov. 30, 2025, was also shared on the Accuweather Facebook page.

The video shows a handful of cars driving during snowy conditions on Interstate 70. A Subaru then comes into the picture and is seen quickly changing lanes. The car’s brake lights then light up and the car begins to slide all over the road with other cars just feet way.

“Never slam on your brakes,” one viewer wrote on the video shared to Facebook.

The driver then veers off the road into the snow on the side. The car plows through the snow and eventually pops back onto the interstate. The driver appears to be back in control of the vehicle as the car is seen traveling in its lane without sliding around.

Countless comments have criticized the driver and what happened by saying things online like, “He’s not from around there, is he?,” “Ladies, don’t date that man. You can do better!” and “People driving like idiots all over like the roads won’t affect them, just everyone else.”

But, some people were impressed with the driver and how he handled the heart-stopping situation.

“Everyone making fun of the driver but honestly the driver has some pretty good skills,” one comment reads. “The only reason they made it was because the driver didn’t panic and stop when they hit the side of the road. They accelerated and got back on. Shoot, I’d ride with that person any day. They actually know how to drive.”

Other people suggested Subaru use this video as their next commcercial.

“What a good advertisement for Subaru. The driver did well. The drivers around did well too. This could have been way worse,” someone wrote online.