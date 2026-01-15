Cafe Zupas among many new businesses coming to Rexburg - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

REXBURG

Cafe Zupas opening second location in eastern Idaho. Here’s where it will be

Cafe Zupas construction project in Rexburg | Courtesy Jake Thompson

REXBURG – Cafe Zupas is one of multiple new businesses coming to Rexburg.

Trellis Development is behind several construction projects throughout America’s Family Community. Among them is a commercial strip called 1022 Main on the north side of the road near exit 333. Ground will be broken on the 38-acre parcel later this year and will include several fast-food restaurants and other retailers.

On the north end of town, a 14-acre lot on the west side of Rexburg’s second Latter-day Saint temple — which is also being built — will become the home of White Owl Business Park. EastIdahoNews.com is planning to do in-depth stories on each of these developments soon.

Meanwhile, construction is underway on Cafe Zupas at 792 University Boulevard in a stand alone building between McDonalds and Chipotle.

Trellis Development CEO Bron Leatham tells EastIdahoNews.com it’s slated for completion some time this summer.

Efforts to bring the Utah-based soup, salad and sandwich chain to Rexburg has been an ongoing effort for the last year. Trellis Chief Development Officer Jake Thompson says many people have requested it and they reached out to the company to make it happen.

“The excitement and feedback for Zupas going in is pretty significant,” Thompson says.

Leatham says this particular site was appealing because it’s a high-traffic area near other fast-food restaurants.

Cafe Zupas was founded by Rob Seely and Dustin Schulthies in 2004, according to its website. The original location was in Provo, Utah. Its grown to include 81 locations throughout the U.S.

The Rexburg store is the second location in eastern Idaho. An Ammon location is opening on Thursday inside Foothills Square at 3771 South 25th East. Leatham says the Ammon store is a separate project that is not affiliated with Trellis Development.

Leatham and his team are excited for the Rexburg location and are eager to see it open.

“It’s definitely a different concept,” Leatham says. “It’s fresh and healthy and, I think, will be very appealing to a lot of people.”

Trellis Development is behind another project off the Thornton exit called Thunderbird Business Park. It includes six buildings with 27 tenants, one of which is Syphon Sound, which makes headphones for helmets.

“Half our customers are on-road motorcyclists and the other half are split up among various off-road (vehicles), like snowmobiles, dirt bikes and ATVs,” CEO Kyle Rawson says.

Six buildings will be added to the development over the next four years, for a total of 12 buildings.

