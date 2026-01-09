New Idaho Falls mayor, city council members sworn in to a packed house Thursday night - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls City Council Chambers were filled beyond capacity Thursday night as Lisa Burtenshaw and three council members took the oath of office.

Burtenshaw, who just finished a term on the city council, was elected the city’s new mayor in a runoff election last month. She defeated her opponent, Jeff Alldridge, with 53.19% of the vote. Brandon Lee, a commercial real estate developer, was also sworn in as the newest member of the city council. He was elected to fill Burtenshaw’s seat, beating Teresa Dominick in the runoff election with 59.5% of the vote.

Council members Jim Francis and Jim Freeman were re-elected to a third term in November. They were also sworn in during Thursday’s city council meeting.

Outgoing Mayor Rebecca Casper administered the Oath of Office to Burtenshaw. Lee, Freeman and Francis were sworn in by Burtenshaw.

Outgoing Mayor Rebecca Casper, left, and incoming Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw sharing a moment together during Thursday night’s swearing in ceremony. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Burtenshaw received a standing ovation following her inauguration. She briefly spoke to those in attendance, thanking those who volunteered and supported her during the campaign.

“I know your names, I know your numbers. It looks to me like a big group of people who want to serve on public boards,” Burtenshaw said, eliciting laughter from the crowd. “I feel supported in that way. Thank you.”

It was an emotional night for Casper, who’s leaving the mayor’s office after three terms. The city hosted a farewell reception in her honor Wednesday night at the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho. City officials, Greater Idaho Falls Chamber CEO Paul Baker and state legislators spoke at the event, praising her leadership and accomplishments over the last 12 years.

Before administering the oath to Burtenshaw Thursday night, Casper stood at the podium one last time for some final thoughts. After highlighting a few achievements and praising those she has worked with, she gave some advice to the newly constituted city council.

“I would simply remind you what you already know, and that is this job is not about you. It’s about doing the right things for Idaho Falls,” Casper said. “The decisions you make impact far more than the people who fit in the room. Don’t forget the voices that you don’t hear.”

Casper’s final remarks during Thursday’s City Council Meeting | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Casper also received a standing ovation as she offered a tear-filled thank you to the city and its residents.

“This has been the most wonderful 12 years I ever could’ve imagined,” Casper said. “This community will forever be in my heart.”

City Councilman Jim Freeman, left, being sworn in by Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

A jovial moment for City Councilman Jim Francis, left, and Mayor Burtenshaw following Thursday night’s inauguration. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com