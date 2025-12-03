Lisa Burtenshaw wins runoff election to become new Idaho Falls mayor - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A runoff race for the next Idaho Falls mayor ended Tuesday night, electing a lifelong Idaho Falls resident and former city council member to the city’s top spot.

Burtenshaw was elected as the new mayor of Idaho Falls, winning the race with 6,435 votes (53.19%). Alldridge, the runner-up, earned 5,663 votes (46.81%).

Burtenshaw tells EastIdahoNews.com she is grateful for the opportunity to live in the community and thankful to those who supported her, as well as to those who didn’t.

“Tonight, my heart is full, and I am deeply appreciative of the extraordinary support I have received over the last few months. My family has been absolutely incredible, and I couldn’t have navigated this process without their unconditional support,” Burtenshaw says. “I want to thank my opponents and their passionate supporters. Each unique perspective and difference adds to the strength of our community. The beauty of the democratic process is that we now all have the opportunity to come together to serve the city we love.”

The race became highly contentious in the final weeks as both candidates scrambled to secure more than 50% of the vote.

In the November election, Aldridge earned 5,599 votes, which was only 62 votes more than Burtenshaw, who received 5,537 votes. The third candidate, Christian Ashcraft, earned 733 votes during the first race, meaning neither candidate achieved over 50% of the vote required to win the election.

Burtenshaw held her election night watch party at Pachanga’s in downtown Idaho Falls, where supporters say they are excited to help her implement new ideas into the city.

“I’m amazed at how much (Burtenshaw) can accomplish and build consensus, so we’re lucky to have her as part of our team,” says Idaho Falls City Councilman John Radford. “She has a great opportunity and great ideas for a community center. She has amazing vision around how we should get a belt loop built around the city and get the high-impact roadways to be functional…the biggest thing for Lisa is she doesn’t not confront problems. If something comes up, we’re gonna work through it.”

Jeff Alldridge and his wife at his election night event on Tuesday. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Alldridge says, although the race did not end in his favor, he is grateful for the opportunity to have met so many community members and looks forward to the future.

“This whole experience and all of the support we’ve had has been incredibly humbling. It’s been amazing to talk with so many people, to learn, and really be a better candidate,” Alldridge says. “It will be nice to have some time with my family.”

During the runoff election on Tuesday, voting precincts saw only a few more votes than the November race. A total of 12,107 people showed up and voted for the runoff elections, compared to the 11,869 locals who voted for mayor in the November race, meaning only 238 more votes were cast in the runoff.

“I have met many new people who I now consider true friends,” Burtenshaw says. “Every person who participated in this campaign by volunteering their time and casting their vote, showed a commitment to making our community better.”