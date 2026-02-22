Adorable video shows rare 4-eared cat in Alabama - East Idaho News

PELHAM, Ala. (WVTM) — Everyone thinks their pet is pretty special. But Dobby, a 7-month-old black cat, is one in a million with a rare genetic mutation that will make you smile from ear to ear.

Stephanie Brown is fostering this irresistible four-eared kitty, who also has a short, curled tail caused by his condition and a severe underbite that will require surgery. But once he heals from that, he’ll be adopted. Brown said she’ll be sad to see him go, but knows some family will be lucky to have him.

“I hope he gets a home with a kid. He loves children. And again, that’s something that’s a bit more unusual for cats. He really has responded so positively. He’s more comfortable with my daughter than adults. And so, I hope he gets a kid,” she said.

Brown has a soft spot for unique cats, like her own pet, Phoebe. She has cerebellar hypoplasia, a neurological disorder. Pheobe has her own social media pages.

“I think the differences are completely beautiful. But I think it’s a matter of embracing all of those differences and understanding, just like people, every creature, every animal is going to have their own unique personality, presentation, conditions, appearance, everything like that,” she said.

Dobby is so special, there is a list of people ready to adopt him when he is ready to go. So, they’ve actually closed the applications on him. But the good news is, there are hundreds more cats at Kitty Cat Haven & Rescue, and other animal rescues in central Alabama, waiting for good homes. They may not have four ears, but they are all special in their own way.

Brown is fostering Dobby through Kitty Kat Haven. That surgery is expected to cost about $3,000. They’re working now to raise that money so he can hopefully be ready for adoption by May.