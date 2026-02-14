Bonneville County hosts public reading of the Declaration of Independence 'to remember' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The words of the Founding Fathers echoed around the upper rotunda of the Bonneville County Courthouse on Friday as local community leaders joined in a public reading of the Declaration of Independence.

This comes as the United States is observing America250, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Friday’s event began with an opening prayer by Chaplain Kathy Carroll.

“We are grateful for the blessings of freedom, opportunity and hope that have shaped our nation’s story,” Carroll said during the prayer. “Heal our divisions, strengthen our unity, help us all to be just and merciful with hearts of service.”

Chaplain Kathy Carroll speaks to a crowd in the Bonneville County Courthouse in Idaho Falls on Friday. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

Then local leaders took turns reading the Declaration of Independence. This included Bonneville County commissioners Karl Casperson, Jonathan Walker and Michelle Mallard, County Clerk Chris Poulter, County Treasurer Craig Tibbitts, Prosecuting attorney Randy Neal, Sheriff Samuel Hulse, Idaho Falls Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw, Ammon Mayor Brian Powell and Swan Valley Mayor Cameron Manwaring.

A full transcript of the Declaration of Independence can be found on the National Archives website.

“It’s necessary for us to remember where we came from and where we are now, and maybe where we need to go back to some things — you know, talking about (community) service, being grateful for what we have and what we’ve been given by our ancestors, and what we can give to the ones who are taking over for us,” Casperson told EastIdahoNews.com.

Also during Friday’s event, Casperson’s daughter, Blaiklee Casperson, sang the national anthem and “God Bless America” with her father.

“That’s a proud dad moment,” Karl Casperson said.

Bonneville County Commissioner Karl Casperson sings “God Bless America” with his daughter Blaiklee Casperson in the Bonneville County Courthouse in Idaho Falls on Friday. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

Local community leaders watch as Blaiklee Casperson sings the national anthem in the Bonneville County Courthouse in Idaho Falls on Friday. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com