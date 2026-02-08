Idaho Falls police officer Dustin Cook honored with MVP award - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Officer Dustin Cook was recognized Thursday with a Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation MVP Award, an honor celebrating excellence, leadership and service within local law enforcement.

Cook, a veteran member of the Idaho Falls Police Department, was one of five recipients honored during a luncheon at the Melaleuca Event Center. He was nominated for his steady presence, tactical expertise, and what colleagues describe as a “silent leadership” style that makes him a trusted figure throughout the agency.

During a recent officer-involved shooting, his colleagues said Cook’s actions stood out. As tension escalated, he took charge of the scene — urging officers to slow down, breathe and think clearly through their decisions. He also made repeated verbal pleas to the suspect in hopes of preventing further escalation. His ability to manage the crisis with both professionalism and compassion underscored his commitment to preserving life whenever possible.

On patrol, Cook is known as the “Babe Ruth” of his team — the dependable cleanup hitter called in when situations become most challenging. His calm demeanor, deep experience and tactical skill have made him a go-to resource for fellow officers.

Outside of field work, Cook excels as a firearms instructor, helping colleagues build confidence with critical equipment and techniques. He is frequently sought out by officers who are struggling to adapt to new tools, and his desire to help others improve contributes to the overall safety and readiness of the department.

His peers and supervisors also routinely seek his guidance, describing him as a leader defined not by volume, but by integrity, humility and example.

Cook’s strength extends beyond the uniform. After losing his wife to ALS following a three-year battle, he remained devoted to serving the community and supporting his fellow officers — a resilience that colleagues say reflects extraordinary character.

Cook accepted the MVP Award alongside four other honorees. EastIdahoNews.com will share a story and video about each recipient this coming week.

