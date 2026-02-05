Men's clothing store in Idaho Falls relocates for third time in its history - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

Ferrell’s clothing store opens in new location

Dana Wright, who co-owns Ferrell’s with his wife, Teneal, on the sales floor of his new shop. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Seven years after relocating, Ferrell’s clothing store is operating in a new building near the Grand Teton Mall.

The longtime apparel company opened Monday inside Centennial Square at 2261 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls. It’s the old Seagull Book location.

Dana Wright, who owns the business with his wife, Teneal, tells EastIdahoNews.com there were several reasons behind this move.

“We were looking for a little bit bigger space. This (building) has a little bit bigger sales floor area and less back space area,” Dana says.

The Wrights moved from a 5,500-square-foot building at 3194 South 25th East to their new building’s 5,400-square-foot space. Dana says the back room space was bigger than the sales floor at the previous location.

Another reason for the move is to give customers better accessibility. On 25th East, Dana says he lost business because some customers didn’t like the U-turn and the single entrance into the strip in that part of town.

“This location has better traffic flow. You’ve got a stop light and multiple entrances and exits,” says Dana. “You just have more access points to get in and out.”

Kristi Eldridge, Ferrell’s in-house tailor who operates a separate business under the name In Stitches Alterations, will continue serving customers at the new location.

“She moved over here with us,” says Dana. “We just made her a room on the other side of the wall.”

Ferrell’s new storefront at 2261 East 17th Street | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Through the years, Ferrell’s has become a staple for many young men preparing to serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Although it’s still known for its sale of men’s dress suits, Dana says they’ll be offering suit rentals in the near future.

It’s something he says he’s constantly asked about and he wants to provide customers with more options.

The Wrights moved into the building on South 25th East in 2019. Before that, the business operated for 68 years at 417 West Broadway.

Dave Anderson opened Ferrell’s in 1950 at what was then JCPenney’s. Before 1950, Ferrell’s was several blocks east where Destinations Inn currently sits. Teneal’s father, Brent Tueller, bought Ferrell’s from Dave Anderson in the 1980s.

Teneal, second from left, and her siblings in the 1970s pose for a photo. | Courtesy Teneal Wright

Teneal grew up working in the shop. She and her husband bought the business from her dad in 2018.

Jayce Powell, a local contractor, bought the building on Broadway from the Wrights in 2019. He remodeled it. It sat vacant for years, but was recently sold.

An employee with Venture One Properties, which oversaw the sale of the building, says it’s now listed as Rare Earth Enterprises LLC. Justin and Valerie Miller, who bought the building in September, are the business owners.

Old Ferrell’s building at 417 West Broadway was recently sold. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Valerie says their plans for the business are still in the preliminary stages and more details will be forthcoming. EastIdahoNews.com will do an in-depth story once those details have been fleshed out.

Meanwhile, Dana says he’s excited to offer new products and continue serving customers at their new location.

“We’re next to Work Wear House, where men can buy work clothes. We sell men’s dress clothes. And on the other side is Bob’s Indoor Golf, where all the guys hang out,” Dana says. “It’s nice to be in between some men’s stores so we’re all in the same location.”

The Wrights worked with Randy Waters at SVN High Desert Commercial in acquiring the space. They’re planning a grand re-opening sometime in April.

Ferrell’s Clothing will maintain the same hours — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

A look at the old Ferrell’s building in 2018, left, and in 1950. | Courtesy Dana Wright

Get a free berry acai bowl at Clean Juice the day after the Super Bowl

IDAHO FALLS – Clean Juice at 3337 Valencia Drive in Idaho Falls is offering free berry acai bowls on Monday.

The day after the Super Bowl is notoriously one of the lowest-energy and least productive days of the year. The berry acai bowl features a nutrient-dense blend of acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, honey and almond milk, topped with crunchy granola, sliced banana, goji berries and seasonal fruit.

The giveaway coincides with the launch of five additional bowls, including nutty acai, green glow acai, blue paradise, peanut butter and red velvet.

Courtesy Clean Juice

