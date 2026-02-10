Ooey-gooey Rolo cupcakes with brown butter frosting - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

I don’t know if you’re ready for the taste sensation that is Rolo cupcakes. We bake an ooey-gooey caramelly Rolo inside each moist dark chocolate cupcake, which is topped with brown butter icing and toasted pecans. Ingredients 1 box Devil’s Food cake mix

1 1/3 cups water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

24 Rolo candies Brown Butter Frosting 1 cup unsalted butter, softened and divided

6 cups confectioner’s sugar

1 cup finely chopped toasted pecans Instructions Preheat the oven to 350. Line 24 muffin cups with paper liners and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, water, oil, eggs, and vanilla. Beat at low speed with an electric mixer until moistened (approximately 30 seconds). Increase speed to medium and beat for 2 minutes, scraping down sides as needed.

Divide cupcake batter evenly among the prepared muffin cups. Press 1 Rolo candy into the batter of each cupcake, letting the batter cover the candy.

Bake until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center of the cupcake comes out clean (about 15-20 minutes). Be careful to avoid caramel in the center. Let cupcakes cool in pans for 10 minutes before removing them from the pans and allowing them to cool completely. Brown Butter Frosting In a medium saucepan, melt 1/2 cup of butter over medium heat. Cook until butter turns brown (approximately 10 minutes). Remove from the heat and let cool. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

In a large bowl, combine brown butter and the remaining 1/2 cup of butter. Beat at high speed with an electric mixer until smooth (about a minute). Add confectioner’s sugar, and beat until smooth and creamy, scraping down sides as needed (approximately 5 minutes). Ice cupcakes and top with toasted pecans.

