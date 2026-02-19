Soda Springs man wins $1 million on Idaho Lottery scratch ticket - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS — Another eastern Idahoan has struck it rich. Mitch Peterson of Soda Springs recently claimed $1 million on an Idaho Lottery scratch ticket he purchased in January, continuing a recent run of east Idaho winners.

According to the Idaho Lottery, Peterson was shocked by the win but was already thinking ahead, saying he plans to invest most, if not all, of the money in his family’s future.

Peterson is the second eastern Idaho resident in recent months to win a $1 million prize, following Sean Klingler of Rigby, who won $1 million in the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle in December.

In addition, Joshua Hatfield of Idaho Falls recently scored a new truck and a $10,000 cash prize from an Idaho Lottery scratch game.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Maverik convenience store in Soda Springs.

Kiley Lamberton, operations manager at the store, said the Soda Springs Maverik sells a high volume of lottery tickets, many to people from out of town and out of state. This is the biggest Jackpot winner the store has seen.

“As many lottery tickets as we sell, it’s nice to actually see someone local win. That doesn’t happen very often,” Lamberton said.