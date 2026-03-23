Coca-Cola to consolidate Pocatello, Idaho Falls operations into new Bingham County facility - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Swire Coca-Cola, USA, has announced plans to build a new eastern Idaho facility to consolidate its operations in Pocatello and Idaho Falls.

The facility will be constructed off Jameston Road between Shelley and Idaho Falls, near the Anheuser-Busch plant, roughly six to seven miles south of Swire’s current Idaho Falls location.

Swire Coca-Cola is the regional bottler and distributor for Coca-Cola products across Idaho and much of the western United States. The Pocatello and Idaho Falls locations currently serve as distribution, fleet dispatch and sales centers.

Swire’s Senior Director of Communications Carl Foster said the company shared its plans with employees and local leaders earlier this year.

“In February, we shared with our employees and local leaders that we will build a new facility in eastern Idaho, consolidating operations in Pocatello and Idaho Falls,” Foster told EastIdahoNews.com.

“This investment will provide a modernized working environment for our employees and additional capacity to serve our customers,” he added.

The Coca-Cola facility at 900 East Lincoln Road will be consolidated into a new facility near Shelley next year. | Daniel Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

The new facility will replace two long-standing sites in the region — one on North Main Street in Pocatello and another on East Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls.

According to Foster, both buildings have reached the end of their operational lifespan, with the Pocatello facility being 115 years old and the Idaho Falls plant being a bit more modern but still built in the late 20th Century.

The new centralized location is expected to enhance distribution capacity, streamline operations and support continued growth in eastern Idaho, while also providing updated facilities for employees.

While the company has not yet announced plans for the future of the existing properties, Foster said those decisions will come at a later time.

The 115-year-old Coca-Cola facility on North Main Street in Pocatello once served as a bottling plant.| Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

The Pocatello and Idaho Falls operations employ several dozen people each, approximately 50–100 combined, depending on staffing and routes.

“We expect the new facility to be completed in 2027. At this moment, we are focused on developing the new facility while meeting growing demand for our products,” he said.

Foster emphasized that the company intends to maintain strong ties to both communities, even as operations are consolidated.

“We remain committed to the Pocatello and Idaho Falls local communities, our customers and our employees, some of whom will continue to live and work in Pocatello,” he said.