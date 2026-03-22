In the Garden: Coming attractions to your flower bed - East Idaho News

REXBURG — That spring excitement for gardeners is now upon us.

I’d like to showcase a few annual flower varieties that are new for 2026. Keep your eye out for these at local garden centers as you plan your flower beds and containers this year.

I’ve selected what I consider the most outstanding new introductions that are relevant for typical east Idaho conditions of wind, strong sun and a generally dry climate.

Geraniums

I don’t usually put geraniums in containers because they don’t tend to do well, or they get outcompeted by other plants in the mix. However, the Big EEZE series is known for its superior container performance and is one that holds up well from spring through the heat of summer. Nice big flower heads.

The Big EEZE series defies the heat, maintaining its massive, vibrant flower heads in containers even through the peak of an Idaho summer. | National Garden Bureau

Zinnias

So many zinnias, not enough time. One tip I’ll give you for zinnias, when it comes to pollinators: Plant single flower zinnias for pollinators and the double form flowers for yourself.

Double-form zinnias offer a lush, petal-heavy look that makes them a showstopping addition to any garden bed. | National Garden Bureau

A pollinator’s paradise: Single-form zinnias provide easy access to nectar for bees and butterflies.” | Pxhere.com, Public Domain

Sunflower: Sunfinity yellow-red bicolor

Sunflowers continue to enjoy their time in the garden world limelight. The Sunfinfinity series has been around for a little bit, but there is a new color introduction this year of this yellow and red bicolor. What sets these sunflower varieties apart from others is that they offer continuous blooms for about 12 weeks.

Beyond the standard yellow: This new Sunfinity bicolor provides an incredible 12 weeks of continuous, multi-toned blooms. | National Garden Bureau

Snapdragon: Potomac Plumblossom

We usually think of snapdragons as early season, cool weather-loving annuals that will be done by the summer. The Potomac series is bread for cut-flour production and so has strong stems that hold up better in our winds. It does good in high light, long days and warm temperatures compared to other snapdragons.

New this year, is the Plumblossom color.

Bred for the cut-flower industry, the Potomac™ series features sturdy stems that stand tall against the East Idaho wind. | National Garden Bureau

I can’t talk about annual flowers without involving some petunias.

Petunia: Easy Wave Pink Pearl

For those that have had trouble with soft pink petunia fading to white in our hot sunny summer days, try this Easy Wave petunia. It tolerates the heat during the day and our cooler night conditions very well.

The Pink Pearl is a game-changer for high-altitude sun, holding its delicate soft-pink hue without fading to white. | National Garden Bureau

Petunia: Headliner Crystal Pink

If you like the trend in pastel and softer colors but want a little more zip, try this one. The flowers have an iridescent quality to their coloration with a nice dark rim on the pedal edges and throat.

Look closely at the Headliner Crystal Pink to see its unique iridescent sheen and contrasting dark-rimmed petals. | National Garden Bureau

Petunia: Shake Raspberry

Maybe you’re looking to get away from the soft colors and want something that really stands out? Look for this yellow and raspberry-red bicolor. This was an All American Selection winner last year — not just for its color, but also for its garden performance.

An All-American Selection winner, the Shake Raspberry is as famous for its bold bicolor pattern as it is for its rugged garden performance. | National Garden Bureau

Osteospermum: Besties Dynamic Bicolor

Speaking of some “wow” color, look at this Osteo (African Daisy). The color alone makes you want to put it in your cart, but if you’ve had trouble growing Osteos before you might be hesitant.

Try keeping these flowers slightly on the dry side, like geraniums. They don’t need excessive fertilization; and while they are a full-sun plant, if you have them in a location that gets very hot in the summer afternoons, they will stop blooming until cooler temperatures arrive again.

The “Wow” factor: This Besties™ African Daisy thrives on the slightly drier and well drained side, offering a striking color contrast for those sunnier spots. | National Garden Bureau

Coleus: Sweet Paprika and Mezmerize

Some of you don’t have the luxury of a lot of sun, so you’re trying to find something showy for the shade. And maybe a spot that gets mostly shade but then some sun during the hotter parts of the day. Many new coleuses can handle at least partial sun, if not full sun too.

The intricate patterns of the Mezmerize coleus prove that you don’t need direct sun to have the most colorful plant on the block. | National Garden Bureau

Bringing warmth to the shadows, Sweet Paprika offers a rich, sun-tolerant foliage option for those tricky partial-shade corners. | National Garden Bureau

We never know what the growing season has in store for us, and that’s as true as ever this year. But whether you’re looking to brave the Idaho wind with sturdy snapdragons or add a splash of iridescent “zip” to your porch with new petunia varieties, 2026 has no shortage of beautiful blooms no matter the size or location of you planting.

So, as you head out to the garden centers and greenhouses this season, don’t be afraid to experiment with these hardy new introductions—your flower beds and local pollinators will certainly thank you.