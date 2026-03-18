Coroner identifies local man who died after crashing into dead elk on Idaho Highway 33 - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — The Teton County coroner has identified the man who died after he hit a dead elk in the road on Idaho Highway 33.

Teton County Coroner Theresa Lerch has identified the man as 35-year-old Bret Watson Irby of Rexburg.

Lerch sends her condolences to Irby’s family and friends.

The crash

Emergency responders investigated the fatal crash on Tuesday morning after a pickup truck hit an elk and rolled off the road.

According to a Facebook post from Teton County Fire & Rescue, emergency crews responded to a crash around 7 a.m. near mile marker 119 on ID-33, near the intersection of the state highway and North 13500 West between Driggs and Rexburg.

RELATED | One dead after driving into a dead elk on Idaho Highway 33 near Driggs

Idaho State Police says Irby was driving east on ID-33 in a 2003 Ford F150 pickup when he hit the dead elk in the road, which caused the car to roll over and come to rest on its top in a nearby field.

“Upon arrival, crews found (Irby) had been ejected and ultimately had suffered fatal injuries from the accident,” says the post by Teton County Fire and Rescue.

ISP says Irby was not wearing a seatbelt and died on the scene. The accident is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

“We want to thank our partner agencies: Madison Fire Department, Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Transportation Department, and Idaho State Patrol,” Teton County Fire & Rescue said in the post. “Our sincere condolences go out to the family, friends, and those close to the victim.”