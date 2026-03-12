Country artist's concert date in eastern Idaho has been rescheduled - East Idaho News

FORT HALL – Country singer Mark Wills will be performing in eastern Idaho a little later than expected.

The Billboard Country Top 10 artist was originally scheduled to perform at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel on March 7. The venue announced that day that Wills would be unable to perform due to travel restrictions associated with inclement weather.

RELATED | Mark Wills’ concert in Fort Hall ‘postponed’ due to weather, travel complications

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, the hotel announced Wills’ concert date had been rescheduled for May 1.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date,” the release says.

The Georgia native has charted 16 singles on the Billboard Country charts throughout his career. Among his most well-known songs are “Don’t Laugh at Me,” which landed at No. 2. He re-recorded it in 2022 with a cappella country group Home Free.

His 2002 single, “19 Somethin’,” went all the way to No. 1.

RELATED | Artist behind numerous Billboard Country hits headed to eastern Idaho

In an interview last month, Wills told EastIdahoNews.com that of all the songs he’s recorded, “Don’t Laugh at Me” was his favorite. Watch it in the video above.

Guests who are unable to attend the rescheduled performance may request a refund through March 26. After that date, all ticket purchases will return to the property’s standard refund policy.

“The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel appreciates the community’s patience and understanding regarding this schedule change and look forward to welcoming guests to an exciting night with Mark Wills this spring,” according to the news release.

Send refund requests and other ticket questions to comments@shobangaming.com. To buy tickets or learn more, click here.