Day 11: Richins trial delayed as attorneys dispute what portions of key witness interview to show jurors - East Idaho News

PARK CITY, Utah (KSL) — Jurors heard very little testimony Tuesday in the murder trial for a Kamas mom accused of fatally poisoning her husband as attorneys argued motions to prepare for calling the lead investigator on the case, detective Jeff O’Driscoll.

“We’ve been working very hard on some legal issues that will materially increase the presentation of evidence going forward,” 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik told the jury before excusing them until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The main issue that led Mrazik to ultimately grant a one-day continuance of the trial at the request of defense attorney Wendy Lewis was how to address the prosecution’s request to admit portions of interviews from their key witness, Carmen Lauber, who testified about providing drugs to Richins. The judge denied the initial request for a two-day continuance.

Deputy Summit County attorney Brad Bloodworth asked to simply admit 100 pages of interview transcripts, and said he could create a video of the interview with just those portions to show to jurors. Lewis said if that is admitted, she thinks the entire set of interviews should be admitted, which has a transcript of roughly 1,000 pages.

“There’s a lot that’s being left out, and a lot of what’s being left out are the statements where officers are telling her about what she needs to do in order to not have to go to jail, what kind of deals they’re willing to make for her,” she said.

Mrazik denied the request to show the entire transcript to the jury, saying, “I don’t think it’s productive, I think it’s a waste of the jury’s time.”

He granted the request for a continuance so Richins’ attorneys could review the interviews and request specific parts that could be added or that they want removed from what is shown to jurors.

O’Driscoll is the only remaining witness prosecutors have said they plan to call during this part of their case.

On Monday, jurors heard testimony from Eric Richins’ friend and business partner, an investigator hired by Eric Richins’ family and a handwriting expert who said Eric Richins was likely not the person who signed his name on an application for a new life insurance policy about a month before his death.

Richins, a Kamas mom and real estate agent, is accused of fatally poisoning Eric Richins on March 4, 2022. She is also accused of slipping drugs into his food, making him sick, on Valentine’s Day in 2022.

Richins, 35, is charged with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder, first-degree felonies; two counts of insurance fraud, a second-degree felony; and forgery, a third-degree felony. She also has a separate case with additional financial charges, which will not be considered by this jury.