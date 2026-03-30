Driver uninjured after semi-truck overturns on interstate exit - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Police are investigating a single-truck crash that occurred on Monday morning, in which a semi-truck overturned.

According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, the crash occurred around 10:45 a.m. on West Old Highway 91, north of the southbound Interstate 15 milepost 63 exit ramp near Pocatello.

A 26-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a Red 1992 Kenworth southbound, taking exit 63. While taking the exit, the driver was unable to navigate the corner, causing the semi to overturn on its driver’s side.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured.

The southbound exit ramp was blocked for approximately two hours as crews worked to remove debris from the roadway and to assist those on scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Bannock County, Pocatello Police Department, and Idaho Department of Transportation.