Extreme Rush set to open in April, bringing 'world-class fun' to Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Two self-described “local boys who wanted something to do” are about to give the entire region exactly that — and then some.

After more than three years in the making, Jason Hebdon and Sidney Davis are bringing their vision to life as they prepare to open Extreme Rush, a state-of-the-art entertainment center set to debut in April inside the former Big Lots building at 1000 Pocatello Creek Road.

The 38,000-square-foot facility is bringing a new level of high-energy fun to the Gate City, featuring high-speed go-karts, laser tag, a laser maze, a children’s play area, interactive holographic experiences and a full-scale arcade packed with games and prizes.

A stretch of the world-class go-kart track at Extreme Rush, one of the main attractions at the new entertainment center opening in April in Pocatello. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

“We like to go on double dates with our wives to things like escape rooms and games, but there just isn’t enough of it here,” Davis said. “We want Extreme Rush to be a destination place for everyone.”

Hebdon, a former high school teacher in Pocatello, said the idea was reinforced by what he heard from students.

“They told me there just isn’t enough to do,” he said. “We wanted to create something that gets kids off the couch and gives families a place to have fun together.”

Rush, the adrenaline-seeking sloth mascot of Extreme Rush, welcomes guests to the laser maze inside the new family entertainment center. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

Bringing big-time entertainment home

The pair set out to create an experience on par with larger metro areas, traveling to industry expos — including a global expo in Orlando, Florida — to research and bring top-tier fun to Pocatello. They even worked with the same company that helped create the Las Vegas Sphere to develop their technicolor features.

“Our laser tag system is among the top three in the world,” Hebdon said. “We want to bring world-class fun to Pocatello and keep those entertainment dollars local by collaborating with other businesses.”

Brightly lit laser tag vests are ready for action inside Extreme Rush, part of the immersive attractions opening in April in Pocatello. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

The owners made a point to keep the project local, working with general contractor Gabe Monroe and architect Ted Booth, along with a team of area subcontractors.

“Everyone we worked with went above and beyond to help us build this,” Hebdon said. “And our investors have been incredibly patient getting us to this point.”

Davis echoed that appreciation for the team behind the scenes.

“I also want to give a shoutout to our management team,” he said. “They’ve made a lot of sacrifices to help get everything cleaned, set up and ready to go.”

Extreme Rush is expected to employ around 70 people and is still accepting applications through its website.

Extreme Rush is ADA-compliant. A kitchen with quick-food options will be part of the initial opening, with plans to expand into a full restaurant in the future.

Business hours will initially be Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

The owners encourage the public to follow along on social media — Facebook, Instagram and TikTok — as well as their website for updates and details on grand opening events in April.