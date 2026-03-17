Gavin Adcock to perform in Idaho Falls this summer - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Country music artist Gavin Adcock is hitting the road and will be stopping in Idaho Falls this summer as part of his The Day I Hang It Up Tour 2026.

The tour, spanning 27 cities, is set to kick off May 7 in Hollywood, Florida, and will run through the summer and fall before concluding Nov. 14 at the Van Andel Arena in Michigan. He will perform at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Thursday, July 30.

Tickets go on sale beginning with a fan-club presale on Wednesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. Additional presales will take place throughout the week, with the general on-sale opening Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Rotating supporting acts across the tour will include Braxton Keith, Corey Kent, Jake Worthington, Pecos & The Rooftops, Tyler Nance and The Creekers. Lineups will vary by location.

This marks Adcock’s fourth major headlining tour since 2024. He will also join megastar Morgan Wallen for 16 dates on Wallen’s Still The Problem Tour 2026, further expanding his growing national presence.

Known for his high-energy concerts often described as a “collision of extremes,” Adcock has built a fiercely loyal fanbase that packs venues nationwide.

Tickets and VIP packages for The Day I Hang It Up Tour 2026 are available at GavinAdcockMusic.com.