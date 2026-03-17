Here are the contested primary races in Custer, Jefferson and Teton Counties - East Idaho News

Here are the contested primary races in Custer, Jefferson and Teton CountiesPublished at
IDAHO FALLS – The May primary race is underway and there are a number of contested races happening throughout eastern Idaho.
EastIdahoNews.com is posting contested races for legislative and county seats. The Republican and Democratic primary election will be held May 19. See who else is running here.
RELATED | Candidate filing period for federal, state and judicial political offices is now open
Here are the contested races for Custer, Jefferson and Teton Counties, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s website.
Custer County Candidates
Custer County Commissioner – District 2
Randy Corgatelli, who has served on the board of County Commissioners since 2016, is not seeking re-election. Two candidates are hoping to become the Republican nominee for his seat:
- Dennis Thornock
- Justin B. Oleson
Custer County Assessor
Incumbent Republican Jacquel L. Bruno is seeking re-election. Her opponent is Republican Marci Dixon.
Jefferson County Candidates
Jefferson County Commissioner – District 1
Incumbent Republican Shayne Young is not seeking re-election. There are five Republican challengers for this seat.
- Art da Rosa
- Brian Farnsworth
- Danny Ferguson
- Dylan Davis
- Joshua Duran
Jefferson County Commissioner – District 2
Incumbent Republican Scott Hancock, who has served on the board of county commissioners since 2015, is seeking re-election. He has two Republican challengers.
- Justin P. Winger
- Rebecca Webster
Jefferson County Clerk
In October, EastIdahoNews.com reported that Jefferson County Clerk Colleen Poole, who has been in her position for than 10 years, was taking an indefinite leave of absence due to a medical issue. Two deputy clerks have been running the office in her stead.
RELATED | Jefferson County clerk taking ‘indefinite medical leave’ from elected position
Three Republican candidates are seeking to become the nominee:
- Cora Baker
- Melanie Smoot
- Trapper McCallister
Jefferson County Treasurer
Incumbent Republican Kristine Lund, who has served in the position since 2011, is seeking re-election. She is being challenged by Republican Paul Blakely.
Jefferson County Assessor
Incumbent Republican Jessica Roach, who was first elected in 2019, is seeking re-election. Her Republican challenger is Lacey Smuin.
Jefferson County Coroner
Incumbent Republican LaVar Summers, who has occupied the seat since 2007, is seeking re-election. His two Republican challengers include:
- Carl Anderson
- Jim Newton
Teton County Candidates
Teton County Commissioner – District 1
Incumbent Republican Brad Wolfe, who was elected to the seat in 2024, is seeking re-election. His Democratic opponent is Kim Keeley, who currently serves as County Clerk.
Teton County Commissioner – District 2
Democratic incumbent Dan Powers is seeking re-election. His Republican opponent is Phillip Hanamaikai.
Teton County Clerk
Democrat Kim Keeley, who is seeking to become the nominee for the county commissioner’s seat, is not seeking re-election for this position. A Democrat and a Republican candidate will appear on the ballot.
- Bevin Taylor (D)
- Cortney Rodriguez (R)