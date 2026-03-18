Here is who is running for office in Madison County during the primary election - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Madison County residents will have the chance to determine the next county commissioner during the May primary.

There are six county offices on the ballot this year, but only County Commission District 2 is contested. All other races have a single Republican candidate running. No Democrats or independents are running in Madison County.

EastIdahoNews.com is only reporting on contested races.

The primary election is on May 19. Given that the election includes candidates from only one party, the primary winners are likely to win the general election in November.

The following candidates have filed in Madison County:

Madison County Commissioner District 2 – four-year term