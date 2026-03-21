His brother was recognized for contributions to Idaho agriculture in 2019; Now this local has received the same award - East Idaho News

FORT HALL – Colby Ward has little to say about being a recipient of the 2026 Ed Duren Memorial Young Producer award, except that “it’s humbling.”

The 35-year-old Monteview man was one of 11 award recipients at the annual Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony in Fort Hall Friday night. Six individuals were inducted into the Ag Hall of Fame, which has included more than 200 men and women since its formation in 1972.

Five people received the Young Producer award, which was launched in 2018. It recognizes “young agricultural producers who demonstrate exceptional dedication to farming and ranching, stewardship of land and resources, and meaningful contributions to their local agricultural communities.”

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The recipients are selected by the hall of fame board members. The Ed Duren award is named for the former hall of fame inductee and board member who, according to the hall of fame’s website, spent his 39-year career as a University of Idaho Extension Livestock Specialist, educator, author, and mentor to hundreds of young farmers and ranchers.

Ward farms about 7,500 acres of land with his brother, MaCoy — a Clark County Commissioner who won the same award in 2019 — his dad, Dave, six farm hands and various H-2A visa applicants during the summer months. The visa allows migrants to apply for a permanent green card for temporary seasonal work. Together, they raise alfalfa and grain in Monteview and run about 250 head of black angus cattle on pasture land in the Terreton and Dubois area.

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When asked about being presented this award, Colby gave all the credit to his dad.

“I wouldn’t be here without my dad. He’s the one who (made the farm what it is) and made it so that my brother and I even had the opportunity,” Colby tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I’m honored and humbled (to receive this award).”

Colby’s parents, Dave and Lisa Ward. | Facebook photo

Getting started

Colby says it was Richard Larsen, a third-generation farmer from Rexburg and 2025 hall of fame inductee, who nominated him. Colby’s dad got his start working for Larsen when he was 18. He “worked his guts off,” saving every penny for 20 years.

He started his own operation in Monteview in 2005 with the help of Richard’s brother, Blaine, who was inducted into the hall of fame in 2000.

“He started custom farming (initially) to save money. Later, we had the opportunity to buy some ground from Larsens and expanded from there,” says Colby. “We’ve been close with the Larsen family for a long time.”

Colby grew up working alongside his dad. Today, he and his wife, Shelbi, are raising their four children on the family farm. Colby says the farm land in Monteview and Dubois is about 15 miles apart, which requires them to break up the responsibilities. Colby says he manages the south side of the farm and his brother watches the north side.

His bio on the hall of fame’s website says he expanded the farm’s crop production and ranching operations to include a grass-fed, grass-finished certified beef operation.

“He is committed to efficient water use, soil health, no-till farming practices and collaboration with neighboring farmers,” according to his bio.

While Ward Farms’ customers fluctuate from year to year, Colby says they’ve sold a lot of hay and cattle to Riverbend Ranch the last several years.

Colby says he and his brother plan to take over their dad’s farm one day.

For now, he says he’s proud to raise his family on the farm his family started.

“Raising my kids out there where I grew up — you can kick them outside and they can go play and you don’t have to worry (about them),” he says. “You get up every day doing what you love and you feel like you’re working every day for a purpose.”

Colby and Shelbi Ward pose for a photo with their kids during Friday night’s banquet. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

‘It’s a blessing’

In a text to EastIdahoNews.com, MaCoy says he’s proud that his brother received this award and is honored that it’s a recognition they both share. He hopes to see his dad inducted into the Ag Hall of Fame one day.

“He is the only reason we are able to do what we do,” says MaCoy. “I truly don’t believe there is another farmer who could have done what he did to get started and build what we have today.”

MaCoy is in his third term as Clark County Commissioner and, according to the ag hall of fame, was the county’s youngest elected official to date when he was sworn in in 2015.

Although Colby says he has no interest in running for public office, he is interested in serving the community. He’s a member of the Clark County Search and Rescue team, the Rangeland Fire Protection Association and has coached many elementary and high school students in various sports.

MaCoy Ward, left, was a recipient of the Ed Duren award in 2019. Colby Ward was presented the same award on Friday. | Courtesy Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame

As a kid, Colby says he remembers his dad going to work before they woke up and he’d still be working when he went to bed. He appreciates that example of sacrifice and now continues that tradition and lifestyle with his kids.

“It’s a blessing and I’m very honored,” he says.

The other Ed Duren award winners were Jade Searle of Shelley, Taylor Smith of Idaho Falls, Shayman Munns of Rexburg and Ryan Gould of Teton.

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The Hall of Fame inductees were Rick Keller of Chubbuck, Jeff and Cindy Siddoway of Terreton, Shawn Walters of Newdale, Dennis Lake of Blackfoot and David Crapo of St. Anthony.

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