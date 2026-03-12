Human remains found in Lemhi County identified as Arkansas man missing for six years - East Idaho News

SALMON — Human remains discovered in Lemhi County last year have been identified as those of an Arkansas man who mysteriously vanished in 2019 during a trip through the area, the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

The remains were confirmed to be those of Bobby Lee Rodriguez, who was reported missing by the Springdale Arkansas Police Department in November 2019.

“Rodriguez had reportedly been dropped off near Wagonhammer Spring by a taxi. Rodriguez reportedly informed the taxi driver that he had been coming to this location to meet a relative, who was camping in the area,” a news release from the sheriff’s office says. “At the time of his disappearance, Rodriguez was reported to have been in possession of an unknown firearm contained within a box. Rodriguez told the taxi driver the gun was a gift for the relative he was traveling to meet.”

A deputy searched the area at the time, speaking with nearby residents and businesses, but no one reported seeing Rodriguez. As months passed without leads, the case went cold, though Lemhi County investigators continued periodic contact with Springdale police.

On Nov. 10, 2025, a fisherman warming himself on a sunlit hillside west of North Fork above the Salmon River discovered the skeletal remains. Deputies met up with him at Rams Head Café, then hiked with the fisherman to the site.

Investigators found weathered remains, personal items, and a rusted shotgun containing a spent shell. A note located with the remains suggested suicide may have been a factor.

Clothing found at the scene matched what Rodriguez was wearing in a photo taken the day he disappeared. The shotgun was traced by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and confirmed to have been purchased by Rodriguez shortly before he went missing, authorities say.

DNA testing conducted by forensic specialists later provided a positive identification.

Authorities say there is no evidence of foul play.