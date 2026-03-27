Idaho Department of Correction moves inmates to Arizona prison due to lack of space - East Idaho News

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Correction announced on Thursday that they have transferred 120 Idaho inmates to an Arizona Correctional Center due to a lack of space to house them.

The inmates were reportedly moved to the Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex to manage population capacity.

“IDOC intends to transfer an additional 200 men in the coming weeks,” says a release from IDOC. “We extend our appreciation to law enforcement partner agencies, including the Idaho State Police, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Boise Police Department, for their coordination and support in ensuring these transfers are conducted safely and securely.”

According to the release, IDOC facilities are currently operating at over 100% of capacity.

“Florence Correctional Complex was selected due to its available capacity, appropriate security levels, and ability to meet IDOC’s operational standards,” says the release. “These include requirements for safety and security, access to medical and mental health care, and regular oversight to ensure individuals are housed in safe and appropriate conditions.”

IDOC has moved over 120 inmates to Arizona to address capacity issues. | Idaho Department of Correction

IDOC says they are working closely with local law enforcement to address overcrowding issues in the county jails, specifically in cases where inmates who should be housed with the state are still being incarcerated in county jails.

“These out-of-state transfers are not a long-term solution, but they are a necessary step to responsibly manage our population and strengthen partnerships with county jails,” said Bree Derrick, Director of the Idaho Department of Correction, in the release. “By working together, we can ensure individuals in our custody are placed safely and securely while supporting public safety across Idaho.”

The release says IDOC recently contracted with Jefferson, Bonneville, and Adams counties to house 194 inmates.

“IDOC recognizes that out-of-state transfers can be challenging for individuals and their families,” says the release. “Our priority is to ensure those in our custody are placed in safe, secure environments while we continue working toward long-term solutions here in Idaho.”

According to IDOC, inmates were selected for out-of-state transfers after being screened for medical needs. They were chosen based on institutional needs, sentence length, security classification, and available bed space.

IDOC says in an ideal situation, inmates are sent out of state early in their sentence and returned to Idaho well before their potential release date.

“Once back, they will have increased opportunities to participate in programming and reentry services designed to reduce recidivism and support successful reintegration,” says the release.

IDOC says it will continue exploring solutions to the overcrowding, including partnerships and contracts that “balance system capacity, public safety, and the needs of local communities.”

Click here to visit IDOC’s website for more information.