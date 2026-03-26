Idaho foster kids have a new ‘bill of rights,’ after governor signs bill - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — The Idaho Legislature and the state’s governor established a bill of rights focused on safety for youth in foster care.

Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday morning signed House Bill 724 into law. The bill took effect immediately after Little signed it into law.

The bill establishes rights for young people in the state’s care, including:

The right to reside in a safe and healthy environment.

The “freedom from physical, sexual, emotional, or other abuse.”

When children disclose sexual abuse to a mandatory reporter, the right to “timely and appropriate medical assessments and forensic testing.”

The right to basic essentials such as food, shelter and clothing.

And the right for a court order to “limit, restrict, suspend or deny visitation” if a court finds that “visitation would be contrary to the safety and well-being of the child.”

The bill requires that those rights be explained to young people who enter foster care.

The House and Senate widely passed the bill this month.