Idahoans invited to create decorations for US Capitol Christmas Tree - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — It may feel too early to be thinking about Christmas, but with Idaho selected to provide the 2026 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree and an Aug. 1 deadline approaching, organizers are encouraging communities across the state to get involved.

The USDA Forest Service’s Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will supply the tree, and Idahoans are invited to help decorate both the main tree and dozens of companion trees that will be displayed in federal buildings in Washington, D.C.

How east Idaho can take part

To make that happen, organizers are seeking 10,000 handmade ornaments and about 50 handmade tree skirts that reflect Idaho’s landscapes, culture and communities.

Community groups, schools, quilting guilds, youth organizations and individuals are all encouraged to participate by creating ornaments, sewing tree skirts or even hosting ornament-making events.

“This is really about Idaho telling its story. We want decorations that represent our forests, our people and our communities,” organizer Kayti Bauer said.

“Idaho couldn’t be prouder to see one of our own trees chosen as the Nation’s Capitol Christmas Tree,” said Idaho Gov. Brad Little. “This is a great honor and a reminder of the natural beauty we’re blessed with here at home. We’re excited to share some Idaho spirit with families across the country next Christmas season.”

The effort offers a unique chance for east Idaho residents to leave their mark on a national stage. Each handmade piece will help tell Idaho’s story to visitors from across the country who visit the U.S. Capitol during the holiday season.

Tree skirts will be placed around companion trees in federal buildings throughout Washington, D.C. Organizers expect to need between 40 and 75 skirts, but are aiming for at least 50.

Design ideas and guidelines

Guidelines for the skirts include a diameter between 5 feet and 8 feet, with a center hole and slit to fit around the base of the tree. Participants are encouraged to use durable materials that can withstand shipping and handling.

Suggested themes for both ornaments and tree skirts include capturing the spirit of “Idahome,” highlighting the state’s iconic landscapes and people, showcasing outdoor recreation, and celebrating wildlife such as elk and mountain bluebirds, as well as native plants like syringa and camas.

Historical themes, including Lewis and Clark and Idaho’s mining heritage, are also encouraged.

Organizers ask that submissions avoid commercial logos, school names and political or religious messaging.

The deadline to submit items is Aug. 1, 2026.

Whether it’s a classroom project, a quilting group collaboration or a family craft night, organizers say every contribution helps bring Idaho’s story to life.

Those interested in participating or learning more can email organizer Kayti Bauer at kayti.bauer@usda.gov or visit uscapitolchristmastree.com.