Local prosecutor running in district judge race - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County prosecutor has filed to run against a District 7 judge in the upcoming primary election on May 19.

Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal has filed to run against District Judge Steven Boyce for a district judgeship in District 7, marking the first time in 14 years that a judge election has been contested in the district.

The deadline for candidates wanting to run in the May primary election was Friday. The primary election is on May 19. This week EastIdahoNews.com will post candidates running for office across eastern Idaho.

District judges are up for election every four years. Boyce won unopposed in May 2022.

In the district, the last time a judgeship election was contested, meaning there was more than one person running for the position, was in 2014 when Neal ran against District Judge Joel Tingey.

Tingey won with 65% of the vote. He retired in 2022.

Neal was sworn in as prosecutor in July 2022, after defeating his predecessor, Alayne Bean, in May. He was originally expected to take over the position in January, but Bean accepted a new position as a deputy trial court administrator for the 7th Judicial District, so he was able to step in early.

In 2024, Neal secured his second term in a close race with challenger, John Malek. Neal earned 53% of the vote to win. The prosecutor position is up for election every four years, meaning Neal is in the middle of his current term.

Elections for judge are nonpartisan but are held during primary elections.