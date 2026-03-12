MOMIX creator Moses Pendleton answers 7 Questions with Emmy and talks about his upcoming 'Alice' show - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Moses Pendleton has been a choreographer and director for over 50 years. Known for his inventive and illusionistic choreography, he has helped with choreography for the Olympics, a music video with Prince, and has a show he created “Alice” coming to Idaho Falls on March 31 at the Colonial Theater.

Here is what I asked Moses:

How did you get your start in dance?

Your dance company is called MOMIX. Does that stand for something and how did it come to be?

Tell me about your show “Alice” and what intrigued you about Alice in Wonderland to create this show?

There are some very impressive costumes and illusions, what is the process like creating something so intricate?

A lot of your work is inspired by things in nature, how do you choose what to explore when creating a new show?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Why should people come see the show?

Watch my interview with Moses in the video player and get tickets to “Alice” here.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here.