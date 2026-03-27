More than a donation: Frontier Credit Union builds lasting partnership with senior center - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — The South Fremont Senior Center received a donation this week from Frontier Credit Union, marking the beginning of a new partnership focused on long-term community support.

A check for $2,500 was presented Wednesday morning during a small gathering that included board members, staff and representatives from the credit union. Executive director Kathy Sharp accepted the check on behalf of the center at the ceremony.

Sharp began her service at the Fremont Senior Center in 2003, starting as a cook and filling a variety of positions over the years. She’s been the organization’s executive director for the past four years.

‘All we care about is the seniors’

Sharp said the Fremont Senior Center serves meals Monday through Thursday, offering both in-person lunches and home-delivered meals. On Thursdays, staff also prepare freezer meals for Friday delivery. Sharp said attendance can vary widely, with anywhere from 25 to 75 seniors coming in, depending on the day and scheduled activities.

Beyond meals, the center provides social opportunities for local seniors. Live music performances, guest speakers and card games like pinochle are regular features.

“All we care about is the seniors, their well-being and making sure they get a meal and socialize,” Sharp said.

She said the credit union has already been involved with the center by volunteering during meal times.

“They came over and asked if they could come in twice a month and help us at the center when we do our lunches,” Sharp said.

The credit union employees assist with a variety of tasks, the director said.

“They help serve lunch to our seniors, and they help clean up and do dishes and clean tables, do silverware — anything that we need. It’s very helpful,” Sharp said.

The donation will help cover basic needs, including food supplies and operational costs. Like many community organizations, the center relies heavily on donations and grants to continue its services.

A new approach to community support

Frontier Credit Union leaders say the partnership is part of a broader shift in how the credit union engages with the community. Reide Barkus, the credit union’s marketing specialist, explained that each branch now selects one local charity to support throughout the year.

”If the senior center needs help with anything, we will provide as much support as we can,” she said. “We try to get our whole organization involved. Just because it’s the St. Anthony branch’s project doesn’t mean that other branches won’t be helping as well.”

Barkus said the goal is to do more than just offer one-time support. “We’re just trying to build relationships where we can and not just throw money at them,” she said.

For Sharp, the impact is already clear. With consistent volunteers and added funding, the center can continue focusing on what matters most: serving and supporting local seniors.