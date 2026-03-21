Pocatello's Kingpot space reopens as Super Yummy Bowl Mongolian Grill - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A familiar restaurant space in the Costco parking lot has a fresh new concept.

The owners of the former Kingpot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot have rebranded and reopened as Super Yummy Bowl Mongolian Grill, offering a quicker, more affordable dining experience while keeping some of the flavors customers came to love.

Owner Bing Yang and restaurant manager Josh Gonzales closed Kingpot in February. While the interactive, cook-it-yourself concept had built a loyal following, they said it ultimately wasn’t the best long-term fit for the Pocatello market.

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“We had no complaints about the food at Kingpot, and we’re grateful for the community’s support,” Yang said. “But we learned this will be a better business model for Pocatello.”

The new concept focuses on a traditional Mongolian grill format, where customers build their own bowls by selecting from a variety of fresh vegetables, meats, tofu and sauces. The dishes are then cooked to order, allowing for a fast, customizable meal.

Yang, who has a background in Asian cuisine, said he developed several of the restaurant’s signature sauces and recipes. Popular flavors from Kingpot, including bulgogi and spicy garlic, are still on the menu.

The new menu for Super Yummy Bowl is displayed in the restaurant at 1599 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

The shift also brings a lower price point. Bowls range from about $11 to $16, making the restaurant an affordable and accessible option for a wide range of diners.

“The food is all prepped and ready to go, so meals come out quickly — especially for people on their lunch break,” Gonzales said.

Ying added that the concept is designed to appeal to a variety of dietary preferences, whether customers are looking for vegetarian options or protein-packed meals.

The menu also includes appetizers, such as egg rolls and pot stickers, and desserts like cheesecakes and fried ice cream.

The restaurant has retained its bar, offering beer, wine and pre-mixed cocktails.

Super Yummy Bowl manager Josh Gonzales in the restaurant’s bar area, which features beer, wine and pre-made cocktails. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

Super Yummy Bowl is currently in a soft opening phase, with an official grand opening planned for a later date. The business is also continuing to hire and encourages those interested to apply in person at 1599 Yellowstone Ave., or online through Indeed.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

“Hopefully this new business model fits the community better, and we’re here to stay,” Gonzales said.