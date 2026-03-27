 Semi hits construction barrels near I-15 Northgate exit, traffic backed up - East Idaho News

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Semi hits construction barrels near I-15 Northgate exit, traffic backed up

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Lisa Lete

Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

Truck and barrels
A semi driver hit construction barrels, crushing them, on I-15 Northgate exit 73, and crews are still cleaning up the mess. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com
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POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial truck that occurred at 11:38 a.m. Friday on the northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 73 in Chubbuck.

According to ISP, a 44-year-old man from Terreton was driving a 2017 Freightliner northbound when he struck a barrier and multiple construction barrels.

Lt. Todd Orr said crews were still working to clear the scene as of 2:30 p.m. using a heavy wrecker. The left lane remains blocked, and traffic is backing up as troopers manage cleanup and direct traffic.

Orr said there was no estimate for when the roadway would fully reopen.

There were no injuries.

“The truck driver was out walking around and might be a little sore in the morning, but otherwise seemed fine,” Orr said.

He reminded drivers to use caution in construction zones.

“We can’t emphasize enough for people to be careful through construction areas,” Orr said.

Truck from a distance
A semi-truck that struck construction barrels is seen on Interstate 15 near the Northgate exit Friday afternoon. | Kyle Riley EastIdahoNews.com

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