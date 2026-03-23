Temperatures expected to drop significantly after several days of record-breaking heat - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Although warm temperatures and dry conditions are in store for most of the week in eastern Idaho, the National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a 12-18 degree drop in temperatures on Thursday.

Meteorologist Jack Messick tells EastIdahoNews.com a warming trend Monday through Wednesday will bring another round of record-breaking temperatures.

On Tuesday, Messick says the daytime high in Pocatello will be 74 degrees Fahrenheit. The current March 24 record of 70 degrees was set in 2012. That same day, Idaho Falls will see temperatures at 70, which approaches the 2012 record of 71.

“We’re going to have mild overnight lows. Normally, Pocatello, at this time of year, would be getting below freezing each night. Every night this week (except Thursday) will be above freezing, right around 40 degrees,” Messick says. “That’s a solid 11 degrees above normal.”

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Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s throughout the Snake River Plain on Monday. It will increase to the upper 60s to low 70s on Tuesday, and low to mid 70s on Wednesday.

There is a slight chance of rain in the mountains on Wednesday, which Messick says will spread into the Island Park area and linger through Thursday.

By Thursday afternoon, Messick says temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 50s. From Wednesday to Thursday afternoon, the temperature in Pocatello will dip from 74 F to 56 F — an 18-degree difference.

“Even Island Park will see a high around 60 on Wednesday. By Thursday, it’s down to 49,” says Messick. “They might get a dusting of snow there, but most of the snow will be above 7,000 feet. There’s only a 30%-40% chance.”

With the drop in temperatures, Messick says the wind will also pick up slightly. Winds will be between 20mph and 30 mph on Thursday, with gusts up to 40 mph.

“That could change, depending on the intensity of the storm. We’ll see what it does in Oregon, Washington and western Idaho before it gets here,” he says.

Regardless, Messick says the winds won’t get anywhere near the speed they were on March 12.

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By Friday, temperatures will be back up into the low 60s, and then into the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

The latest road conditions and closures are listed on the Idaho Transportation Department’s Idaho 511 website. For live traffic cams and a complete seven-day forecast in your area, click here.