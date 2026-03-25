You could be one of 20 people to get a years-worth of free Raising Cane's chicken - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A popular chicken restaurant franchise has announced new details surrounding the upcoming opening of its newest location in Idaho.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will officially open on March 31 in Chubbuck at 4310 Yellowstone Avenue. On Wednesday, the company issued a news release with more details on the opening, including a giveaway for 20 customers who will receive “free Cane’s” for a year.

“I’m excited to open the first Raising Cane’s in Chubbuck and fourth in the state of Idaho,” said Raising Cane’s owner and founder, Todd Graves, in the news release. “We opened our first Idaho Restaurant in Meridian in November of last year, followed by Twin Falls in January and Coeur d’Alene earlier this month, and are pleased to now bring Raising Cane’s to Chubbuck. Our crew is looking forward to opening our doors and serving Craveable Chicken Finger Meals to this great community.”

RELATED | Raising Cane’s announces opening date of new Chubbuck location

Before doors open at 9 a.m., “Raising Cane’s encourages customers to secure a place in line as the party will start early with an array of can’t-miss giveaways and fun for the community.”

One of these giveaways will be a “Lucky 20” drawing, where 20 customers who are at least 13-years-old will receive “free Cane’s for a year!” the release reads. Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., with the drawing held shortly after. Customers must be present to win.

The new restaurant’s opening day festivities will also include:

A Cane’s branded trucker hat and a free Box Combo Card, valid on a future visit, for the first 100 Combos purchased in-Restaurant. Limit one hat and card per Combo purchased—while supplies last.

Major Cane’s kudos for Customer No. 1 in line in the form of a one-of-a-kind gift basket and a big welcome greeting from all the Crew.

Idaho Coffee Company truck onsite for free coffee before Restaurant doors open- while supplies last.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce beginning at approximately 8 a.m.

A check presentation to the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District.

Appearances by the Idaho State University cheer team and mascot, Benny Bengal.

The release offers a description of what customers will find when they enter the new location.

“Inside the restaurant, customers will find a lively collection of memorabilia celebrating Chubbuck pride, including items from local schools like Highland and Pocatello High, as well as Idaho State University gear. The décor also features pieces highlighting regional history and Idaho’s outdoor lifestyle, as well as tributes to local figures and area sports teams. Altogether, the space reflects Raising Cane’s commitment to honoring the community and creating a welcoming, hometown feel,” the release reads.

The press release also includes a quote from Restaurant Leader Gavin Allen about how excited the company is for opening day.

“We’re thrilled to bring Raising Cane’s to Chubbuck,” said Raising Cane’s Restaurant Leader Gavin Allen. “This community has been craving something fresh and delicious, and we can’t wait to serve our craveable chicken-finger meals to families, friends, and neighbors. March 31 is going to be a day full of flavor, fun and Cane’s cheer!”