You could win prizes if you do this scavenger hunt at 13 local parks - East Idaho News

AMMON — Explore different parks, and you could potentially win a prize. The city of Ammon is kicking off a scavenger hunt on Friday and inviting the community to join in.

The Ammon Parks Spring Scavenger Hunt, presented by Lookout Credit Union, begins on March 20, the first day of spring, and continues through April 20.

The idea behind the event is to encourage people to explore all 13 parks Ammon offers.

“Everybody knows about McCowin Park — obviously the pool, Ammon Days and the splash pad. Our goal is to get the community out to see and explore some of these other parks that we have,” said Randal Miller, Ammon recreation director.

Here’s how the scavenger hunt works

Get the first clue

Instructions and the first clue will be posted on the City of Ammon Facebook page on Friday morning by 9 a.m., Miller said. The QR code at each park will have the clue for the next park.

Miller explained that one of these will be at every park. The QR code will provide a clue for the next park. This is what people need to take a selfie with at each park. | Courtesy Randal Miller

Take a photo

You will need to take a photo with each QR code, save it to your phone and submit all 13 photos at the end of the scavenger hunt. The link for where to submit the photos will be in the QR code at the final park.

Group photos are acceptable; however, all entries for prizes must include one name, email address and phone number. Miller explained that if multiple people from the same group photo want to enter, they can use the same photo but must enter individually.

“You don’t have to do all of the parks in one day. You can take the entire month to do it,” Miller said. “So, even if you only do one a day, as long as you save your photos, when you get to the last one, you can upload them all.”

Enter to win a prize

Several prizes have been donated by local businesses. Some of them have already been highlighted on the city’s Facebook page.

The Museum of Idaho is giving away four tickets to the current exhibit: Life Before Dinosaurs.

The Idaho Falls Chukars are giving away four reserved box seats for any game this season.

Stage Door Repertory Theatre is giving away two tickets to “Noises Off”.

Bricks & Minifigs Idaho Falls, is giving away a LEGO-themed birthday party.

Storybook Parties Idaho is giving away a one-hour party with the character of your choice, valued at $195.

Miller said that if any local businesses want to be a part of the scavenger hunt by donating a prize and being spotlighted on Facebook, email him at rmiller@cityofammon.us.

He added that not everyone is guaranteed a prize by participating.

“Everyone who completes the scavenger hunt is entered to win a prize. There will be more people completed than there are prizes,” he said.

The winners of prizes will be announced on the City of Ammon’s Facebook page on April 23.

New year, new clues

This is the second year of the Ammon Parks Spring Scavenger Hunt. A few hundred people participated last year.

“The feedback we got was that a lot of people had no idea that there were 13 parks in Ammon, and so they got to go out and see the other parks, which is, of course, the whole goal for us,” Miller said.

The clues are hidden in different locations in the parks, and the route has changed this year. Miller is hoping for a larger crowd and that people will enjoy it.

“We just hope everybody gets out, has fun and sees the parks, and has a good time with this,” he said.