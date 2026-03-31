Zoo Idaho joins Marshall Public Library’s arts program, reducing ‘financial barrier’ for families - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Zoo Idaho has partnered with the Marshall Public Library to join a program that will make it easier for Idaho families to visit the zoo.

Thanks to a donation from the Friends of the Marshall Public Library, the Pocatello zoo has joined the library’s Arts and Community Tickets (ACT) program. This means families who couldn’t otherwise afford tickets to ” target=”_blank”>Zoo Idaho will now be able to pay a visit and see a huge variety of animals native to the state.

“That financial barrier is a very real barrier for a lot of people in our community, and by lifting that barrier and giving people access to … a day trip to the zoo, we’re really fulfilling part of our mission as a public library, by bringing that enrichment and education within reach of everybody,” said Amy Azzouzat, public services supervisor for the Marshall Public Library.

Azzouzat started ACT in 2019, and the organization has long-term partnerships with the Idaho State University theater department and the Idaho State Civic Symphony. The Friends of the Marshall Public Library funds the program by purchasing season tickets and distributing them to library patrons in pairs for each performance, allowing people to attend events they might not otherwise be able to afford.

“Why I started ACT was to remove that financial barrier, and to bring these things into the reach of everybody,” Azzouzat said.

Azzouzat was excited when she was approached by Zoo Idaho, because that was the first time another organization had asked to join the program.

Dan Albro, Zoo Idaho education curator, said that both he and Peter Pruett, director of the zoo, were familiar with ACT and wanted the zoo to join to increase community access.

“Times are tough right now, especially with money and budgets, and so this is an opportunity for the community to come visit Zoo Idaho,” Albro said.

There will be two family passes to Zoo Idaho available for pickup each Monday from March 30 to Aug. 31. People who want to get one of these family passes can go to the library in the morning on Monday and ask a librarian.

Family passes allow two adults and five children to attend the zoo, excluding special events.

Albro hopes more families will now be able to come and visit the zoo.

“Idaho has some iconic wildlife here, and we want to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to take pride in what’s in their backyard,” he said.