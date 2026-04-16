A century of service: State Trailer's 100-year journey rolls into Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

IDAHO FALLS

RV and outdoor supply company celebrating 100 years of operation

State Trailer RV & Outdoor Supply celebration in Utah. | Courtesy Larry Rogers

IDAHO FALLS – State Trailer RV & Outdoor Supply has been serving customers in Idaho Falls and Pocatello since 2008, but the company was founded 100 years ago and its president wants to celebrate.

The RV and trailer parts and service center at 2435 North Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is one of five locations throughout Utah, Idaho and Arizona hosting a centennial bash.

President Mark Hult tells EastIdahoNews.com it’s a great feeling to be part of something that’s lasted this long.

“It’s an amazing business to be in. We are in the business of helping people have fun and making sure their vacations are trouble-free. I can’t think of a better job to have. It’s been the highlight of my whole life,” he says.

The Idaho Falls store will host its 100th anniversary party on May 1 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a variety of raffle prizes, which will be given away every 10 minutes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be served, and the first 100 customers will get a free meal.

Mark Hult grew up working in the business his great-grandfather started. His dad, Ray — who grew up in Shelley and passed away last year at age 86 — bought the company in 1974. Mark took over as president in the 1990s.

Under his leadership, the company has grown to have two locations in Ogden, and a store in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, respectively. In the last 10 years, State Trailer has opened two stores in Arizona — one in Mesa and one in Peoria.

Through the years, Mark says the company has evolved, based on the needs of customers.

“It’s a broad line of products, but everything for your trailer or RV,” Mark says. “We install the products we sell and service RVs.”

Recent photo of Mark Hult in front of a Utah store. | Courtesy Larry Rogers

State Trailer history and expansion

Nicholas Julian founded the company on State Street in Salt Lake City 100 years ago. At that time, it was a salvage yard that remanufactured auto transmissions and other parts and sold them to customers.

Mark says the couple immigrated to the United States from Italy and settled in Utah after joining The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They had 12 children, and Mark says the recreation industry was new and a popular way to make money.

“They had cars that they fixed up and had races,” Mark says. “He (Julian) was a do-it-yourselfer and liked to fix things,” and that led Julian to open the business.

Nicholas and Rosa Julian in their early years. | Hult family photo

The business quickly grew to have a second salvage yard and a retail store. Julian’s kids eventually took it over.

Ray, Mark’s father, bought the business from his stepdad in the 1970s.

Ray was born in Idaho Falls and spent his summers on his aunt and uncle’s farm, according to his obituary. He went on to run 600 head of cattle on his ranch in Heber Valley.

Mark has fond memories working alongside his dad as a kid. He says he grew up sweeping floors, cleaning bathrooms and bagging screws in the Salt Lake City store.

“He started me out at 10 cents an hour,” Mark recalls. “He taught me how to work and that if I put my heart into it and did my best, I’d get ahead (and be successful). He was a great teacher.”

It was that involvement that led to his eventual ownership of the company.

Deloy Ray Hult passed away in May 2025 at age 86. | Courtesy photo

Mark says his dad was instrumental in State Trailer’s expansion throughout Utah and Idaho. Family ties to the area, combined with the abundance of recreational opportunities, led to the opening of the Idaho Falls and Pocatello locations.

“People are so outdoor-focused in that area, it just made sense,” he says. “Having a store right at the gateway to Yellowstone and all the other recreation areas just seemed like a good fit.”

Helping customers make memories with their families is what Mark says brings him the most satisfaction, and he loves providing resources to help people’s vacations run smoothly.

“We’re all here to serve each other, in one way or another. To be able to serve customers in doing something that’s fun and enjoyable with their family is really rewarding,” says Mark.

He says he’s grateful for all the community’s support through the years and looks forward to more growth in the future. He’s excited to celebrate the centennial with customers in Idaho Falls.

WATCH OUR INTERVIEW WITH MARK HULT IN THE VIDEO ABOVE.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

JJs Menswear brings new life to longtime Rigby storefront

Behind the ceasefire: The global oil battle driving gas prices

Idaho Falls Zoo looking for volunteers for annual clean up before early opening

New app aims to help eastern Idaho farmers track water as drought tightens grip