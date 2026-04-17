A Feel Good Friday surprise for an EIRMC volunteer who has spent 15 years holding the tiniest patients - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a volunteer who has spent countless hours helping in the NICU at EIRMC. It said:

Larry has volunteered in the EIRMC NICU as a cuddler for over 15 years. I have seen him hold many babies. He talks to them, comforts them, rocks them, and soothes them when their parents aren’t able to and when the nurses are caring for other babies. It is truly a wonderful service that he provides to help our babies develop and thrive. He does this out of the goodness of his heart, and he is one of the kindest people I have ever met. I would love it if the world could recognize how wonderful Larry is.

We tracked down Larry and decided to surprise him for Feel Good Friday. Check out the video in the player above!