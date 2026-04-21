Bannock Bark Park closed for tree removal - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello.

The City of Pocatello is temporarily closing Bannock Bark Park from April 21 through April 24 to allow for necessary tree removal. The dog park is located at Center Street and Union Pacific Avenue in Historic Downtown Pocatello.

This work is part of ongoing urban forestry improvements made possible through grant funding awarded to the City of Pocatello.

A private contractor will be removing several dead trees within the park to improve safety for visitors and their pets. During this time, the park will be fully closed so the work can be completed safely and efficiently. New trees will be planted in the area in the weeks to come.

The City appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as this important maintenance is completed.

For more information or questions about the project or the City of Pocatello Parks & Recreation Department, please call (208) 234-6232.