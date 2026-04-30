Bannock County does away with Inkom ambulance, shifting service to McCammon - East Idaho News

INKOM — The volunteer ambulance based in Inkom will be discontinued July 24, following an overhaul of south Bannock County’s ambulance services

Bannock County commissioners unanimously approved the change Thursday morning.

The decision follows a proposal aimed at improving response times and reliability in south Bannock County. Interim Pocatello Fire Chief Shane Grow and Pocatello Fire Department Executive Assistant Autumn Baker presented the proposal earlier this month.

Under the plan, ambulance service will shift to a newly staffed bay at the new McCammon fire station, where a new ambulance has already arrived.

RELATED | South Bannock County to see major changes to ambulance service next summer

The proposal also calls for hiring four full-time paramedics, expanding advanced life support coverage and consolidating six coordinator positions into a single regional role. Volunteer ambulance services in Lava Hot Springs and Downey will remain unchanged.

Bannock County currently contracts with the City of Pocatello to provide ambulance services through the Pocatello Fire Department.

Grow and Baker both attended Thursday’s meeting and addressed the commissioners. Baker said she and Grow met with volunteer coordinators ahead of the proposal, noting they did not receive any hard opposition from volunteers.

The restructuring has been discussed for several years and stems from ongoing gaps in emergency coverage in the south Bannock County communities.

When volunteer crews are unavailable, ambulances are often dispatched from Pocatello, with response times reaching up to 30 minutes, something officials say happens much too frequently.

County leaders concur that the new plan will ensure more consistent and timely responses for residents who call 911.

Baker said funding for the transition and new hires will be supported by about $784,000 from the Ground Emergency Medical Transportation program, a federal reimbursement that will help offset costs.

Commissioner Ernie Moser, an Inkom resident, acknowledged the impact of the decision, saying, “Change is hard. I want to stress that we appreciate our volunteers. This makes it better for all Bannock County citizens.”