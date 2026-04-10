Beloved art teacher is surprised in front of the entire school for Feel Good Friday before she moves overseas - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently learned about a beloved teacher at Sugar Salem Junior High School. Dru Holt teaches art and has built a reputation for creating a classroom where every student feels seen, supported, and inspired.

Her lessons go far beyond drawing and painting as her students say she teaches confidence and creativity. Many students say her room is the place they feel most comfortable and are encouraged every step of the way.

Ms. Holt is getting ready to move to Ireland to study her passion, so we decided to surprise her before she leaves. And the entire school was brought together for the special recognition!

Watch the surprise in the video player above.