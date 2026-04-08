Blackfoot names Capt. Wes Wheatley as new police chief - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The City of Blackfoot has named a new police chief to lead the department, with longtime officer Wes Wheatley set to take over following Chief Gordon Croft’s retirement later this month.

Mayor Scott Stufflebeam announced Wheatley as his selection during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. Council members unanimously approved the appointment.

Wheatley, a captain with the Blackfoot Police Department, will officially step into the role on April 20 — the same day Croft retires after leading the department for several years.

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Tuesday’s meeting drew a large crowd, including law enforcement officers from across Bingham County, who gathered to support Wheatley and recognize Croft’s service.

Outgoing Blackfoot Police Chief Gordon Croft is recognized for his years of service Tuesday evening as Wes Wheatley is named his successor. | Courtesy photo

Stufflebeam praised Croft for his leadership, noting the department’s strength and stability.

“Chief Croft built a great department, and it’s one of the only police departments in southeast Idaho that is fully staffed,” he said.

Wheatley brings 18 years of experience with the department, having served in a wide range of roles including patrol, investigations and administration.

Stufflebeam said Wheatley came highly recommended by city leaders, fellow candidates, and regional law enforcement officials, including Bingham County Sheriff Jeff Gardner, former Blackfoot Police Chief David Moore, and Bingham County Prosecutor Ryan Jolley.

“With that kind of confidence, making the decision to appoint Wheatley was one of the easiest decisions I’ve ever made,” Stufflebeam said.

He described Wheatley as a leader who shares Croft’s commitment to the community.

“Like Chief Croft, he is an honorable man with the compassion and drive to keep the citizens of Blackfoot safe, and to continue to build on the organization that Croft built,” Stufflebeam said.

Wheatley told EastIdahoNews.com that he is excited for this new chapter in his life and the opportunities it will bring to the department and city.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve as chief of police. I want to thank the leaders who supported my career and the offices who work hard every day, my family and the community,” Wheatley said. “I will stay committed to our officers and our residents as we continue to provide strong, reliable police service.”

Wheatley will be sworn in during a ceremony at Blackfoot City Hall on April 20.